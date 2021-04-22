India reports record single-day jump in Covid cases, with more than 314,000 new infections

Medical oxygen cylinders at a charging station during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Naveen Sharma | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

India reported a record number of daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday as the country's second wave of coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down. There were 314,835 new cases over a 24-hour period, according to government data. That surpassed the word's previous highest single-day increase in cases held by the United States. India also reported 2,104 deaths. India's first wave of infection peaked around September following last year's national lockdown between late-March and May, which had significant economic consequences. Cases began rising again in February and in the subsequent months large crowds, mostly without masks, gathered for religious festivals and political rallies. So far in April, India has reported more than 3.78 million new cases and over 22,000 deaths.

While the reported death toll is rising, some media reports suggest that the official number may be under-reported.

Situation on the ground