New York Comic Con will be hosted in-person in 2021 with limited capacity

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: A cosplayer poses as Batman during New York Comic Con 2019 on October 06, 2019 in New York City.

Grab your capes and utility belts, New York Comic Con will be hosted in-person this year.

On Thursday, ReedPop, the company behind the annual convention, said it would host the event at the Javits Center in New York City from Oct. 7-10 at reduced capacity.

"Right now, we see a path forward for safe, amazing events that are going to look a bit different than usual, so that's where we're heading," said Kristina Rogers, the U.S. comic portfolio director for ReedPop, in a statement.

"Keep in mind what we communicate is subject to change as state and local guidelines are adjusted," she added.

As part of Thursday's announcement, Rogers said that Florida Supercon would take place in September and Emerald City Comic Con and C2E2 would be held in December.

All of these shows, including New York Comic Con, will have limited capacity to ensure physical distancing even in the largest convention centers. ReedPop is working with each location to determine how many people will be allowed into the convention.

In 2019, more than 200,000 tickets were sold for New York Comic Con, which typically takes place over the course of four days and offers fans panels, meet-and-greet events and a chance to score limited-edition merchandise.

In previous years, the in-person convention has brought more than $100 million to New York, as attendees pay for hotel rooms, take public transportation and dine at restaurants all around New York City. Last year, ReedPop moved New York Comic Con online and held virtual panels on YouTube.

There will also be mask requirements for those who are able to attend as well as temperature screenings upon entry.

The company will have increased sanitization and cleaning during each event and has adopted a policy that would discourage handshakes, high-fives and hugs. Air high-fives and elbow bumps will be encouraged.

"You're probably wondering what the heck a photo op may look like and how panel seating will work," Rogers said. "We'll be sharing more information in the months leading up to our shows, and we are committed to being as transparent as possible."