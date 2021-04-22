Nikola shares surge on hydrogen fuel station plans with TravelCenters of America

Shares of embattled electric truck manufacturer Nikola surged during early trading Thursday after the company announced a limited collaboration on hydrogen fueling stations with TravelCenters of America.

The plans include installing hydrogen fueling stations for heavy-duty trucks at two sites in California for TravelCenters of America, which is the largest publicly traded company that runs full-service travel centers in the U.S. The initial stations are "a first step for the parties to explore the mutual development of a nationwide network," according to Nikola.

Shares of Nikola were up by as much as 7.7% in morning trading before leveling off to about $10.33 a share, up 1.5%. The stock, which once traded as high as $93.99, fell below $10 earlier in the week for the first time since the company went public through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in June. Nikola, which was briefly valued higher than Ford Motor last year, now has a market value of less than $4 billion.