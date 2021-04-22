Senate Republicans outline their own infrastructure plan — here's what's in it

Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, left, speaks to Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

A group of Senate Republicans outlined their infrastructure plan Thursday, unveiling a much narrower vision for how to revamp U.S. transportation and broadband than the sweeping approach backed by President Joe Biden.

The GOP package would cost $568 billion, only a fraction of the Democratic president's more than $2 trillion package. It also would not address policies such as care for elderly and disabled people, which Biden included in his plan.

The Republican outline would set aside:

$299 billion for roads and bridges

$65 billion for broadband

$61 billion for public transit

$44 billion for airports

$35 billion for drinking water and waste water systems

$20 billion for railways

$17 billion for ports and inland waterways

$14 billion for water storage

$13 billion for safety measures

The GOP proposal is backed by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and John Barrasso of Wyoming. Democrats, who have stressed the need for a sprawling infrastructure package, will likely reject the lower price tag.

Capito called the framework an effort to start a conversation toward a compromise with Democrats. She said that "we agree that these bills are necessary," and she hopes committees of jurisdiction in the Senate "should be the ones that force the compromise."

"I think that we see this as an offer that is on the table and deserves a response," she said. "And I think it will get a response."