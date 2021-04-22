Treasury yields fall ahead of jobless claims data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to 1.552% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.244%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

The number of new unemployment insurance claims filed during the week ended April 16 is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones have forecast 603,000 new jobless claims last week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March, which gauges economic activity and related inflationary pressure, is also set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Existing home sales data for March is then due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

An auction of $24 billion 20-year bonds on Wednesday showed strong demand, according to a Reuters report.

Auctions are scheduled to be held Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills, $40 billion of 8-week bills and $18 billion of 5-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.