Biden to visit UK, Belgium for G-7 and NATO meetings in first overseas trip as president

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 5, 2021.

President Joe Biden will make his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief this June as he heads to the United Kingdom and Belgium for crucial meetings with allied nations, the White House said Friday.

This news comes amid Biden's virtual climate summit with global leaders as he pushes for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. On Thursday Biden vowed to reduce U.S. emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

The Biden administration has said it would seek to reset links with various international allies in the wake of President Donald Trump's often-tumultuous relationships with other nations. Trump criticized fellow NATO nations for not paying their fair share on defense spending.

Biden will begin his travel speaking at the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, U.K., where he'll also hold bilateral meetings with leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That summit will occur June 11-13.