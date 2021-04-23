Biden to visit UK, Belgium for G-7 and NATO meetings in first overseas trip as president

- President Joe Biden will make his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief this June as he heads to the United Kingdom and Belgium for crucial meetings with allied nations.
President Joe Biden will make his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief this June as he heads to the United Kingdom and Belgium for crucial meetings with allied nations, the White House said Friday.
This news comes amid Biden's virtual climate summit with global leaders as he pushes for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. On Thursday Biden vowed to reduce U.S. emissions by at least 50% by 2030.
The Biden administration has said it would seek to reset links with various international allies in the wake of President Donald Trump's often-tumultuous relationships with other nations. Trump criticized fellow NATO nations for not paying their fair share on defense spending.
Biden will begin his travel speaking at the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, U.K., where he'll also hold bilateral meetings with leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That summit will occur June 11-13.
The president will work to "advance key U.S. policy priorities on public health, economic recovery, and climate change, and demonstrate solidarity and shared values among major democracies," the White House statement read.
Biden will then travel to Brussels where he will attend NATO and U.S.-EU meetings, where he plans to further advance American interests. The NATO meeting is set for June 14.
The NATO summit comes as Russia, a chief antagonist for the organization, recently escalated their troop presence on Ukraine's border to the highest total it's been since 2014. However, Russia recently ordered troops to return to Russia after a successfully completed "snap inspection."
Another potential discussion point could be NATO's withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan, where the alliance's non-combat Resolute Support Mission has aided Afghan troops since 2015.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said further details about Biden's trip were to come, "including potential additional elements."