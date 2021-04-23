European markets muted with data, earnings in focus

LONDON — European markets were little changed on Friday as global stocks search for direction to end the week, with investors monitoring a slew of economic data and corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally below the flatline in early trade, with telecoms falling 0.4% while autos gained 0.7%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed during Friday's trade, while U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a muted open later in the day, after a sell-off on Thursday amid reports that the White House is considering a capital gains tax hike.

IHS Markit's euro zone flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings for April will be published at 9 a.m. London time, offering a useful insight into the health of the bloc's economic recovery.

PMIs are also expected out of the U.K. on Friday morning, while U.K. retail sales soared 5.4% in March, vastly outstripping expectations ahead of the country's phased exit from lockdown.