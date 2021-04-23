Op-ed: Germany´s new political star is poised to deliver on Merkel’s original promise

BERLIN — Two things are already certain about Germany's upcoming federal elections this September.

The first is that the Greens, out of power since 2005, are the only political party in Germany that is guaranteed to be part of the next government.

Second, it is already clear who will be Merkel's successor as Germany's top-ranking female politician.

It is Annalena Baerbock, the 40-year-old co-leader of the Greens, who has just been selected as her party's candidate for chancellor. Assuming that her party will most likely govern as a junior partner in tandem with the CDU-CSU, Baerbock has the inside track to be at least Germany's next vice chancellor.

In a curious twist of history, Baerbock holds the promise to execute on what turned out to be Angela Merkel's highly misleading self-advertising. In laying her claim to the Federal Chancellery back in 2005, she had advertised herself as a scientist and a no-nonsense, results-oriented decision maker focused on doing the heavy lifting to modernize Germany.

Alas, Merkel didn't.

A key part of Germany's current conundrum is that the Merkel years, despite the chancellor's solid international reputation, were years of coasting.

She never really engaged with the central task of pushing Germany's industrial and political modernization. Yes, she was good on sloganeering and proclaiming ambitions — but very poor on execution.

Worse, whenever it came to politically sensitive economic reform issues, Merkel merely punted, if she did not blatantly choose to serve the status-quo powers. Witness the German car industry.