What to watch today: Stocks to bounce after Biden capital gains concerns slammed Wall Street

Kimberly-Clark (KMB): The consumer products company's stock dropped 6.4% in premarket action after it reported weaker-than-expected profit and sales for its latest quarter and gave a full-year forecast that came in below Wall Street consensus. Boston Beer (SAM): The Sam Adams brewer surged 7.6% in premarket action after beating top and bottom line estimates by a wide margin for its latest quarter. Boston Beer's results were helped by a jump in sales for its Truly hard seltzer brand. Mattel (MAT): The toy maker's shares rallied 6.8% in premarket action after it reported record 47% sales growth for its latest quarter compared to a year ago. Mattel reported a much smaller-than-expected loss, but revenue beat forecasts on strong sales of toys like Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars. Schlumberger (SLB): The oilfield services company's shares rose 1.4% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected profit and revenue on improved international drilling activity. That follows upbeat reports earlier this week from rivals Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR). Snap (SNAP): The parent of Snapchat reported a breakeven quarter, compared to consensus forecasts for a 6 cents per share loss. Revenue also beat estimates, as did user growth for Snapchat, and the stock rallied 4.5% in the premarket. Seagate Technology (STX): The hard disk drive maker's shares slipped 2% in the premarket despite better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Seagate forecast slightly better-than-expected profit for the full year, with its revenue projection roughly in line with Wall Street forecasts. Skillz (SKLZ): The eSports platform surged 10.1% in premarket trading following news that Cathie Wood's ARK funds bought another 1.2 million shares following a 5 million share purchase on Wednesday. Skechers (SKX): The footwear maker beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, boosted by strong overseas demand for its shoes. Skechers shares soared 10.4% in premarket action. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE): The media and entertainment company's shares rose 2.9% in premarket action after it reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter. Profit fell from a year ago, however, reflecting a decline in live events due to the pandemic. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS): The chipmaker is buying the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs (SLAB) for $2.75 billion in cash. Skyworks rose 4.1% in the premarket, while Silicon Labs rallied 12.3% after saying it would return $2 billion of the deal's proceeds to shareholders.

