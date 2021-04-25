Here's what every major analyst expects from Apple's second quarter earnings

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, June 22, 2020.

Wall Street analysts are largely focusing on the iPhone ahead of Apple's second quarter earnings report on Wednesday after the bell.

The tech giant has largely done well during the pandemic driven by high demand of products like the Mac and iPad. In addition, the company debuted several updated products last week.

But now supply chain questions are emerging over the iPhone as well as sales in China.

Shares of the company are only up 1.2% this year.

Investors will also be watching to see if the company provides guidance, which it has declined to do since the coronavirus began. Buybacks and dividend hikes are other key catalysts to watch closely, according to analysts.

Here's what analysts expect from the company's earnings report: