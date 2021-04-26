CNBC Pro

Evercore ISI upgrades Simon Property Group as focus turns to the reopening story for malls

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State's largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
Mark Makela | Reuters

Investors should bet on Simon Property Group as the reopening picture becomes more clear, Evercore ISI said.

The firm upgraded the mall operator to outperform from in-line on Monday, saying in a note to clients that it expects a positive reaction to the company's upcoming earnings report. Simon is scheduled to release its first-quarter results after the bell on May 10.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProEvercore ISI hikes McDonald's price target, calls it an international reopening play
Jesse Pound9 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America upgrades Discover Financial, sees 17% upside
Jesse Pound10 min ago
CNBC ProIt's time for red-hot Etsy shares to take a break, KeyBanc says
Jesse Pound15 min ago
Read More