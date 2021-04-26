Evercore ISI upgrades Simon Property Group as focus turns to the reopening story for malls

Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State's largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Investors should bet on Simon Property Group as the reopening picture becomes more clear, Evercore ISI said.

The firm upgraded the mall operator to outperform from in-line on Monday, saying in a note to clients that it expects a positive reaction to the company's upcoming earnings report. Simon is scheduled to release its first-quarter results after the bell on May 10.