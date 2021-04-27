Biden capital gains tax plan would raise $113 billion if 'step up in basis' is killed, says Wharton

Al Drago | Getty Images

Biden capital gains tax proposal

Biden's plan is expected to call for a 39.6% top tax rate on long-term capital gains, up from the current 20%. The tax would apply to returns on assets held more than a year and to taxpayers with more than $1 million in income. When combined with a Medicare surtax on investment earnings, the top federal capital-gains tax rate would be 43.4%. Current law allows investors to avoid tax on unrealized capital gains (or, appreciation in unsold assets).

They can do so by holding stocks and other assets until death. At that point, assets essentially transfer from an estate tax-free: Heirs get the asset at its current market value (thereby eliminating the gain on paper) and the estate doesn't pay tax on the unrealized gain. (Wealthy estates may still owe state or federal estate tax on the asset.) Raising taxes on capital gains means people who earn more than $1 million a year may opt to hold investments longer — and bequeath them to heirs tax-free — as a tax-avoidance strategy.