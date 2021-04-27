Tensions rise as return-to-work plans gain steam

Melissa Gill, here with her husband when he returned from his deployment, has been working remotely since the start of the pandemic.

As Covid vaccinations gain steam, so are plans to return to the office — despite how some workers feel about it.

"We were told we would start going back to the office in June," said Melissa Gill, 29, "and I am just not ready."

Gill, who books athletic travel for a college in San Diego, says she prefers working remotely, especially because it gives her more time with her two dogs and her husband while he is home between military deployments.

Since they don't have children, she would not qualify for an exception from her employer, Gill said. But she is happier without the daily 45-minute commute into town, which gives her time to take walks around the neighborhood and be more present at home with her husband, who has been on active duty.

"It's going to be really hard to adjust going back to the office," she said.

After a year of working from home, most workers feel the same way. Vaccinated or not, more than half of employees said that, given the option, they would want to keep working from home even after the Covid crisis subsides, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. Far fewer look forward to returning to the office full time.