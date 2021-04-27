CNBC Pro

DraftKings and Penn National can both be winners in online gambling, Needham says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Jay Snowden, Penn National Gaming on CNBC's Mad Money, January 29, 2020.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

The sports betting and online gambling market will be big enough for both DraftKings and Penn National Gaming to succeed, according to investment firm Needham.

Analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage of both stocks with buy ratings on Monday night, saying that the U.S. market will end up being stronger on a per capita basis than the United Kingdom and Australia, a common comparison point for those who are more skeptical of the space.

