Worried about inflation? This investment may be an option for your portfolio

Retirees concerned about inflation eroding the value of their money may want to consider hedging against the possibility.

Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, could be an appropriate option.

Like typical Treasury bonds, TIPS are issued and backed by the U.S. government. However, they operate a bit differently. And depending on how you use them, they can help protect your purchasing power.

As the U.S. claws its way back to pre-pandemic economic activity and the Biden administration's stimulus efforts juice the recovery, inflation has been on the minds of some investors. The consumer price index rose 0.6% in March from February, and 2.6% from a year earlier — much higher than the year-over-year 1.7% recorded in February.

More from Personal Finance:

Tensions rise as return-to-work plans gain steam

Many households may pay zero in income taxes this year

Use your Covid travel vouchers before they expire

In addition, the Federal Reserve has indicated its willingness to let inflation run hotter than the standard 2%, although some experts think the March surge is temporary.

"It's hard to say if inflation is a primary concern right now, but there's a strong case to be made that inflation could continue to tick higher over the next several years as the economy heats up," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "So I wouldn't discount anyone's concerns."

The economy is expected to grow more than 6.5% this year, according to a recent CNBC survey of economic experts. Respondents also anticipate that the unemployment rate will drop to 4.9% and inflation will come in at 2.5%.