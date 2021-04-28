Biden tax plan could save some families nearly $15,000 a year on child care

Low- and middle-income families could get major child-care assistance under President Biden's tax plan.

The $1.8 trillion spending and tax credit plan set to be announced by Biden Wednesday night would spend $225 billion over a decade towards high-quality child care for children under the age of 5 and would ensure that families only pay a portion of their total income for child-care services.

Under the plan, the average American family with young children may save $14,800 a year on child care.

Low-income families would have all of their child-care expenses covered, and those that make 1.5 times their state median income would spend no more than 7% of their annual income on child-care services. Parents will have a range of child-care options to choose from under the plan.

"I like the proposal because it attempts to look at a family's whole budget," said Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "So instead of saying child care is going to cost, you know, $10,000 a year or $2,000 a year, it says this share of your income should be dedicated to child care."

The proposal, which would be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans, would also include funding for child-care providers to invest in the workforce, meaning a minimum $15 an hour wage for workers in the industry.

Why it would help

Many American families, especially those with lower incomes, spend large portions of their earnings on child care for children who are not yet in school, said Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota.

The lowest-earning families can spend about a third of their income on child care, and even middle-class families spend about 14%, according to Sojourner.

"A 7% cap would be a huge benefit to families when they're really struggling and a big investment in kids' wellbeing and family wellbeing," he said, adding that the U.S. currently spends a lot more on children once they reach elementary school but very little on early childhood.

"You see these big gaps opening up between kids from low-income families and high-income families in their development, skills and capacities in the first five years of their lives," said Sojourner.