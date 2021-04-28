Federal search warrant executed at Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment, report says

Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, arrives for a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Federal investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City who was the personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

The search was part of a criminal investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Giuliani and a spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.