Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: UPS, Amazon, Microsoft, Tilray & more

Key Points
- UBS upgraded Credit Suisse to buy from neutral.
- Citi upgraded Viacom to buy from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated its buy rating on Microsoft.
- Raymond James downgraded Fastly to market perform from outperform.
- Bank of America reinstated Tilray as buy.
- Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a favorite name.
- Bank of America reinstated Canopy Growth as buy.
- BMO upgraded UPS to market perform from underperform.
- Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren to outperform from market perform.
- Bank of America reiterated Alphabet as a favorite name.
- Evercore ISI downgraded Spirit to in line from outperform.
A United Parcel Service worker delivers packages in New York City.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: