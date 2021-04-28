CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: UPS, Amazon, Microsoft, Tilray & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • UBS upgraded Credit Suisse to buy from neutral.
  • Citi upgraded Viacom to buy from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its buy rating on Microsoft.
  • Raymond James downgraded Fastly to market perform from outperform.
  • Bank of America reinstated Tilray as buy.
  • Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a favorite name.
  • Bank of America reinstated Canopy Growth as buy.
  • BMO upgraded UPS to market perform from underperform.
  • Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren to outperform from market perform.
  • Bank of America reiterated Alphabet as a favorite name.
  • Evercore ISI downgraded Spirit to in line from outperform.
A United Parcel Service worker delivers packages in New York City.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs forecasts the biggest jump in oil demand ever
Pippa Stevens18 min ago
CNBC ProHere's how top Wall Street analysts reacted to Alphabet's first-quarter earnings report
Jesse Pound28 min ago
CNBC ProHere's what top Wall Street analysts say about Microsoft's earnings report
Jesse PoundMoments Ago
Read More