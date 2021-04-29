Australia stocks set to trade little changed; Fed keeps interest rates near zero

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Australia were set for a muted open on Thursday, as investors in Asia-Pacific react to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its easy money policy in place.

Futures pointed to a little changed start for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract was at 7,059.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,064.70.

Investors will watch shares of Apple suppliers in Asia-Pacific after the Cupertino, California-based tech giant reported yet another blowout quarter, with sales 54% surging from last year.

Markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for a holiday.