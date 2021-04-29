To close the gender investing gap, talk to your young girls. Here’s how to start

Women have a money problem. They earn less than men and invest less, as well.

The gender investment gap can be chalked up, in part, to insecurity, experts say.

"The way that people can become confident is through knowledge," said Betsy Kelder, executive director of Invest in Girls, a program with the Council for Economic Education.

The numbers tell the tale. Only 26% of American women invest in the stock market, a 2018 report from S&P Global found, and they invest less aggressively than men. Yet a 2017 Fidelity study found that women who did invest outperformed men by 40 basis points.

Meanwhile, a 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Workplace Benefits Report found that women enter retirement with $70,000 less saved than men. Nearly 1 in 5 women have nothing saved, according to a 2020 CNBC/Survey Monkey Women at Work survey.

"We live, on average, seven years longer and, if we divorce, we are more likely to end up in poverty," said Jennifer Openshaw, CEO of the online entrepreneurship program Girls With Impact.

"It is critical we think about it early on and get into the habit of saving."

In fact, parents can start addressing the investing gap by having conversations with their children — the earlier, the better.

Girls' confidence levels drop by 30% between the ages of 8 and 14, the authors of "The Confidence Code for Girls" found in their polling with Ypulse. When girls are hitting their lows at age 14, boys' confidence is 27% higher.