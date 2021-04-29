Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space tourism rocket

Jeff Bezos' space venture Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space tourism rocket called New Shepard, the company announced in a video released on Thursday.

"Guys, how exciting is this – come on!" Bezos says, with the billionaire featured prominently in the video.

Blue Origin did not reveal how much tickets will cost, only saying that more details will come on May 5 to those who submit their name and email on a form on the company's website.

"Sign up to learn how you can buy the very first seat on New Shepard," the company's website reads.

The video features Bezos going out to the capsule of New Shepard after the company's test flight earlier this month. It shows him driving across the Texas desert, the remote location of the New Shepard launch facility – notably at the wheel of a Rivian R1T electric truck, which is emblazoned with Blue Origin's signature feather.