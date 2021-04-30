5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stocks to drop, Big Tech and Big Oil earnings in focus

Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures dropped Friday despite Amazon shares rising 2% in the premarket a day after the e-commerce and cloud giant reported blowout quarterly results. The government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of March personal income data is also on investors' radar. The latest round of Covid stimulus checks is expected to have pushed income up 20% last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Thursday to close at a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw similar gains but remained fractionally below its record close of earlier this month. The Nasdaq lagged with a 0.2% advance and also finished shy of Monday's record close. With one day left in April, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up more than 6% for the month. The Dow's monthly gain was a little more than half that.

2. Amazon's results dazzle as Twitter's business stumbles

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Alex Wong | Getty Images

Amazon late Thursday reported record profit for the fourth straight quarter, with earnings of $15.79 per share, swamping estimates. Revenue of $108.52 billion for the first quarter also beat forecasts, with the company showing strength in all its business lines. Amazon also said it does not expect the Covid-induced boom in online shopping to fade once the pandemic recedes.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation" in Washington, March 25, 2021. CNBC

Twitter late Thursday warned of rising expenses and a possible slowdown in user growth, sending shares more than 12% lower in premarket trading. The social media network, however, beat estimates with adjusted per-share earnings of 16 cents in the first quarter. Revenue of $1.04 billion and monetizable daily active users of 199 million basically matched analyst forecasts.

3. EU says Apple's App Store breaks competition rules

CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Stephen Lam | Reuters

Apple shares dropped 1% in premarket trading after the European Commission said Friday the U.S. tech giant "abused its dominant position" in the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, opened an antitrust investigation into the App Store last year, after the music streaming platform Spotify complained in 2019 about Apple's license agreements. In response, Apple said the EU's case was the "opposite of fair competition."

4. Chevron earnings decline; Exxon swings to profit

A sign is posted in front of a Chevron gas station on July 31, 2020 in Novato, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Dow stock Chevron fell about 2.5% in Friday's premarket, shortly after the U.S. oil major reported a first-quarter adjusted per share earnings decline of over 30% to 90 cents. The drop matched estimates, but its revenue of $32.03 billion beat expectations. Chevron's earnings sank on winter storm production losses, weaker margins and the absence of asset and tax items that benefited year-earlier profit.

A pigeon flies over a Exxon mobil gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey. Kena Betancur | Corbis News | Getty Images

Energy rival Exxon on Friday posted its first profit, $2.7 billion, in five quarters, as higher oil and gas prices offset costs from a deep freeze in February. Adjusted per share earnings of 65 cents in the first quarter beat estimates and the year-earlier period of 53 cents. Revenue of $59.15 billion also exceeded forecasts. Shares were steady in the premarket.

5. Disneyland to reopen after unprecedented 13-month closure

Visitors walk between plexiglass as they enter Touch of Disney at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. MediaNews Group/Orange County Register | Getty Images