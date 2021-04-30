EU says Apple’s App Store breaks competition rules after Spotify complaint

LONDON — Apple has "abused its dominant position" in the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store, the European Commission said Friday.

"The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that it distorted competition in the music streaming market as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store," it said in a "statement of objections" sent to Apple.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, opened an antitrust investigation into the App Store last year, after the music streaming platform Spotify complained in 2019 about Apple's license agreements. These mean that app developers have to pay a 30% commission on all subscription fees that come through the App Store.

On Friday, the EU said it took issue with the "mandatory use of Apple's own in-app purchase mechanism imposed on music streaming app developers to distribute their apps via Apple's App Store."

App developers are also unable to inform users of alternative ways to purchase the same apps elsewhere — another issue the Commission said it was concerned with.

In response, Apple said the EU's case was the "opposite of fair competition," according to a statement cited by Reuters.

"Spotify has become the largest music subscription service in the world, and we're proud of the role we played in that," Apple said in the statement. "Once again, they want all the benefits of the App Store but don't think they should have to pay anything for that."

A statement of objections is part of the formal process in an antitrust investigation, but it does not conclude the probe. Apple now has to reply to the Commission's concerns either in writing or via a oral hearing.