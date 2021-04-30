Euro zone economy contracts in the first quarter as Covid lockdowns bite

People walk past the closed iconic brasserie Les Deux Magots LUDOVIC MARIN | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON — The euro zone economy contracted in the first quarter of 2021, as countries implemented new lockdowns and restrictions amid a third wave of coronavirus infections. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the region fell by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, according to preliminary data released by Europe's statistics office Eurostat. Most of the region's largest economies — Germany, Italy and Spain — all saw a decline in activity during the first three months of the year.

French surprise

France was the exception, with Europe's second-largest economy posting better-than-expected growth of 0.4% in the first quarter. Though the French economy remains below its pre-Covid levels, the growth numbers will bring some reassurance going into the second quarter. France's consumer spending also expanded by 0.3% in the first quarter, despite the reintroduction of certain Covid restrictions. French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this week an easing of measures going forward, with cafes, bars and restaurants able to offer service outdoors from May 19 — which could help the economic recovery.

Contractions elsewhere