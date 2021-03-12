EU says AstraZeneca is not doing enough to meet its vaccine deliveries target

A healthcare professional draws up a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre set up inside Brighton Centre in Brighton, southern England, on January 26, 2021.

LONDON — The European Union has asked AstraZeneca to do more to respect its contract with the bloc, as concerns grow that the pharmaceutical firm is set to miss delivery targets once again.

It is not the first time the EU and the drugs giant have been at odds with each other. AstraZeneca had initially offered to distribute roughly 100 million doses of its Covid-19 jab before the end of March. However, the firm had to renegotiate this amount on the back of production issues to just 40 million.

The European Commission, the institution negotiating the vaccine contracts on behalf of the 27 member states, is now concerned that even this reduced amount will not be met.

"AstraZeneca vaccines delivery: I see efforts, but not 'best efforts.' That's not good enough yet for AstraZeneca to meet its Q1 obligations," Thierry Breton, the commissioner for the internal market, said on Twitter Thursday night.

Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows that 11.76 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered, as of Thursday.

"It's time for AstraZeneca's Board to exercise its fiduciary responsibility and now do what it takes to fulfil AZ's commitments," Breton also said.

AstraZeneca was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Friday.

The firm's CEO, Pascal Soriot, told European lawmakers last month that the reason behind the delays was the low yield achieved in EU plants. He also said that his company was working around the clock to increase production, and that it only had six months to prepare the jab, in comparison with other previous work where it takes years to develop a new vaccine.