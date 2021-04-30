CNBC Pro

Guggenheim initiates DraftKings at buy, says stock could jump 30% as online sports betting grows

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Tennys Sandgren of the United States returns a ball during the singles match against Christopher Eubanks of the United States during the DraftKings All-American Team Cup on July 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Carmen Mandato | Getty Images

The market opportunity for online sports betting will be bigger than many investors believe and DraftKings is well-positioned to remain one of the biggest names in the space, Guggenheim said in a note to clients Friday.

Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating, saying that the overall sports betting and iGaming business in North America could top $70 billion and DraftKings should be able to carve out a sizeable piece of that.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProTop analyst Mayo hikes JPMorgan price target, calls bank a 'Goliath on steroids'
Jesse Pound27 min ago
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank says buy Hanesbrands for a trade ahead of earnings
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb on drug pipeline concern
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More