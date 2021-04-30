Guggenheim initiates DraftKings at buy, says stock could jump 30% as online sports betting grows

Tennys Sandgren of the United States returns a ball during the singles match against Christopher Eubanks of the United States during the DraftKings All-American Team Cup on July 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The market opportunity for online sports betting will be bigger than many investors believe and DraftKings is well-positioned to remain one of the biggest names in the space, Guggenheim said in a note to clients Friday.

Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating, saying that the overall sports betting and iGaming business in North America could top $70 billion and DraftKings should be able to carve out a sizeable piece of that.