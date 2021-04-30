What to watch today: Stocks to drop, Big Tech and Big Oil earnings in focus

U.S. stock futures dropped Friday despite Amazon (AMZN) shares rising 2% in the premarket after the e-commerce and cloud giant reported blowout quarterly results after the bell Thursday. The government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of March personal income data is also on investors' radar. The latest round of Covid stimulus checks is expected to have pushed income up 20% last month. (CNBC) The S&P 500 on Thursday rose 0.7% to close at a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw similar gains but remained fractionally below its record close earlier this month. The Nasdaq lagged with a 0.2 advance and also finished shy of Monday's record close. With one day left in April, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up more than 6% for the month. The Dow's monthly gain was a little more than half that. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) shares dropped 1% in premarket trading after the European Commission said Friday the U.S. tech giant "abused its dominant position" in the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store. The EU's executive arm opened an antitrust investigation into the App Store last year, after music streaming platform Spotify complained in 2019 about Apple's license agreements. (CNBC)

Amazon late Thursday reported record profit for the fourth straight quarter, with earnings of $15.79 per share, swamping estimates. Revenue of $108.52 billion for the first quarter also beat forecasts, with the company showing strength in all its business lines. Amazon also said it does not expect the Covid-induced boom in online shopping to fade once the pandemic recedes. (CNBC)



Twitter (TWTR) late Thursday warned of rising expenses and a possible slowdown in user growth, sending shares more than 12% lower in premarket trading. The social media network, however, beat estimates with adjusted per-share earnings of 16 cents in the first quarter. Both revenue of $1.04 billion and monetizable daily active users of 199 million basically matched analyst forecasts. (CNBC)

Dow stock Chevron fell about 2.5% in Friday's premarket, shortly after the U.S. oil major reported a first-quarter adjusted per share earnings decline of over 30% to 90 cents. That did, however, match estimates, while revenue of $32.03 billion beat expectations. Chevron's earnings sank on winter storm production losses, weaker margins and the absence of asset and tax items that benefited year-ago profit. (Reuters)



Energy rival Exxon on Friday posted its first profit, $2.7 billion, in five quarters, as higher oil and gas prices offset costs from a deep freeze in February. Adjusted per share earnings of 65 cents in the first quarter beat estimates and the year-ago period of 53 cents. Revenue of $59.15 billion also exceeded forecasts. Shares were steady in the premarket. (Reuters)

Disneyland, the world-famous theme park in California, reopens to visitors Friday after an unprecedented 13-month closure in what tourism officials hope is a sign of the state's rebound from the pandemic. For now, the park is allowing only in-state visitors and operating at limited capacity. Universal Studios Hollywood reopened two weeks ago. Comcast owns NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC. (AP)

Florida Republicans passed a series of sweeping voter restrictions targeting mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods, becoming the latest GOP-controlled state to tighten voting rules after massive turnout in 2020. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who's expected to sign it. (AP)



* 200 million vaccine shots, hot markets, big spending: Biden's first 100 days, in charts (CNBC)