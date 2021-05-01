Warren Buffett has most of Berkshire's portfolio tied up in just 4 stocks. Here's what they are

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, attends the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019.

Warren Buffett's $282 billion of equity investments are heavily concentrated in just four stocks, according to a securities filing by Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett's Berkshire reported its quarterly earnings on Saturday morning, showing rising operating earnings and continued stock buybacks. The report also revealed that the the billionaire investor and CEO had 69% of Berkshire's investment portfolio in four names as of March 31.

Here are Buffett's biggest bets: