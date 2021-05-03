CNBC Pro

Bank of America upgrades Carvana, says it has the inventory to meet booming demand for used cars

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Customers inspect a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NC Dodge Grand Caravan minivan at a Carvana Co. location in Westminster, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Carvana is well-positioned to benefit from a growing shortage of used cars in the United States, according to a note from Bank of America.

Analyst Nate Schindler upgraded the retailer's stock to buy from neutral on Monday, citing the company's inventory as a plus. Used car supply is tight and prices are jumping in the United States after the pandemic created growing auto demand even as the virus and semiconductor shortage held back production of new cars.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBarclays upgrades the oilfield sector stocks, including Halliburton and Baker Hughes
Jesse Pound10 min ago
CNBC ProCowen upgrades DraftKings, says recent struggles for stock is a buying opportunity
Jesse Pound32 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs picks three auto stocks ahead of a boom in self-driving tech
Lucy Handley5 hours ago
Read More