CNBC Pro

Missed out on the rally? One investment bank says try these ‘cheap’ stocks

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

Investment bank Berenberg has picked a raft of "cheap" U.S. and global stocks that are set to rally, catching up with the rest of the market.

Global stocks have surged by around 80% from their March 2020 lows, a gain not seen in U.S. equities since the 1970s, according to Berenberg. Stock markets have stalled in recent weeks but analysts from UBS anticipate they can continue to climb

Berenberg's analysts picked stocks they perceived as cheap — with more than a 3% dividend yield and strong earnings per share (EPS) growth — and consider them to have been "left behind in the cyclical rally and are due to catch up." Cyclical stocks are those whose prices tend to move with economic fluctuations.

Berenberg's "cheap" stock picks include:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs picks three auto stocks ahead of a boom in self-driving tech
Lucy Handley18 min ago
CNBC ProThese companies wowed investors with their earnings, and analysts say buy them now
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Under Armour, Amazon, Micron, Domino's & more
Michael Bloom
Read More