As small businesses slowly recover, financial help becomes more targeted. Here's what's available

Tobi Parks surveys drinks at her recently reopened arts and music venue, xBk, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lily DeTaeye

Like many small business owners, Tobi Parks saw her business devastated by the Covid pandemic. Parks had to shut the doors of her independent arts and music venu,e xBk, in Des Moines, Iowa, in March of 2020. It didn't reopen until more than a year later. "It was terrifying," said the 44-year-old Parks, who had been in business for only six months before the crisis hit. She took advantage of as many programs as she could — state funding, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program. Yet it wasn't enough to cover all of her overhead costs, including rent, insurance and utilities. In April, she slowly started to reopen: one night a week and at a very small capacity — making enough to pay for the staff, musicians and inventory for the evening.

xBk, a performance theater in Des Moines, Iowa was closed for more than a year during the pandemic. Lucius Pham

Now Parks and other venue owners have some relief. The Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program started accepting applications last week for the $16 billion in available grants. Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available of $10 million for a single award. The SBA said it has received more than 9,800 applications as of midday Friday and is reviewing them.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel — that light being vaccine deployment. It is still a long tunnel." Tom Sullivan U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Parks said the funds will save her business. "May was when we were going to have to tap our bank credit lines," said Parks, a member of the National Independent Venue Association, which lobbied for the relief. She also heads its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force. "We have gone through every other funding stream that we could."

Split recovery

Parks is fortunate. Almost 98,0000 businesses closed permanently during the pandemic, according to September data released by Yelp. That represents 60% of closed business that won't be reopening. In general, about 20% of small businesses fail within a year and about half survive five years or longer, according to the SBA. Now, optimism among small business owners is starting to creep back up, according to a number of surveys. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of entrepreneurs now say their business can survive more than a year under current business conditions, up from 55% last quarter, according to the second quarter CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.

In addition, Yelp found that there were more than 500,000 new businesses that opened in the past year, down only 11% year over year. New business openings in the first quarter of 2021 reached their highest levels in the last 12 months. "There is a light at the end of the tunnel — that light being vaccine deployment," said Tom Sullivan, vice president of small business policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "It is still a long tunnel." While some sectors are recovering, others are being left behind in what's being called a "K-shaped" recovery. There is also a demographic split, with minority small business owners also struggling, Sullivan said. The MetLife/U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index survey for the first quarter found 86% of minority-owned small businesses are concerned about the impact of the pandemic on their business's future. In comparison, 72% of nonminority small businesses were concerned.

Targeted relief