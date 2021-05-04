CNBC Pro

Goldman says these stocks are bouncing with bitcoin — and outperforming the S&P 500 in a big way

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Tesla, led by Elon Musk, confirmed that it purchased about $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin in January and expects to start accepting it as a payment in the future.
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

As bitcoin and other digital currencies surge in price, investors are looking for other ways to play the crypto craze.

Bitcoin is up over 90% since the start of 2021, even after a recent slide in prices saw the market shed more than $200 billion in value. Ether, the second-largest digital coin by market value, has climbed almost 350% year-to-date.

In a note published Thursday, analysts at Goldman Sachs named a list of stocks that are bouncing alongside bitcoin. The bank found that, on average, these stocks have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

