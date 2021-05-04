Still missing a stimulus check? What to know about claiming the funds

The U.S. government has sent billions of dollars in stimulus checks to Americans since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet some people may still be asking, "Where is my money?"

If you feel that you may have been left in the lurch, there is a way to claim the missing funds.

Submitting a return this tax season can help if you are still owed the recent $1,400 stimulus payment. It can also help resolve the situation if you are missing either or both of the first two checks for up to $1,200 or $600.

The federal tax filing deadline has been extended to May 17 this year.

If you miss that date, you can still claim any missing stimulus check money by filing for the funds by the Oct. 15 tax filing extension deadline, a spokesman for the IRS confirmed.

However, there are advantages to submitting earlier.

For one, the sooner you put in for any missing stimulus money, the sooner you may receive it. However, it is important to remember that even though you are due a stimulus check, you could owe taxes that are more than that sum.

If you decide to take a tax filing extension, you only have more time to submit your return, not to pay any money you owe. Interest and penalties could accrue on any balance you owe the IRS.