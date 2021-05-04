Fundstrat's Tom Lee says the 'entire energy complex is a buy' as economy roars back

Oil storage containers are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021.

Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee told CNBC on Tuesday that he remains bullish on the energy sector as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the entire energy complex is a buy," Lee said on "Fast Money." "Structurally, the industry and also the energy companies are really seeing the best supply-demand alignment in more than 10 years."

The energy sector was hit hard by the pandemic, as demand for oil fell amid a sharp reduction in travel. The rollout of Covid vaccines and optimism around the economic reopening has reignited demand, helping push the price of oil higher while lifting the stocks of energy companies.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which trades under the ticker XLE, is up nearly 34% year to date. The S&P 500, for comparison, is up more than 10% so far in 2021.