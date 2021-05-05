Biden proposal will make free school lunch available to 29 million children every summer

President Joe Biden during a May 3 visit to Yorktown Elementary School in Yorktown, Virginia. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Other parts of plan The nutrition benefits are the latest legislative moves to combat the food insecurity that has spiked amid the coronavirus pandemic. In December 2020, former President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion stimulus bill that increased SNAP benefits 15% across the board. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed in by Biden in March expanded that 15% boost in SNAP benefits through September and gave states more flexibility to provide pandemic assistance to children younger than 6 that are not yet in school. "One of the defining images, at least from my perspective, in this crisis has been cars lined up, cars lined up for miles," said Biden during an April 28 speech to Congress. "Nice cars, lined up for miles, waiting for a box of food to be put in their trunk." The American Families Plan will also invest $17 billion in the Community Eligibility Provision, a program which allows schools in high-poverty areas to give students free lunch.