Biden's families plan would cost $700 billion more than projected, new study says

US President Joe Biden speaks about updated CDC guidance on masks for people who are fully vaccinated during an event in front of the White House April 27, 2021, in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden's American Families Plan would cost far more than the White House estimates, and it would increase government debt while decreasing GDP, according to a study released Wednesday.

The administration's latest stimulus plan, which officials priced at $1.8 trillion, would actually cost American taxpayers $2.5 trillion over the 10-year budget window, about $700 billion more than the White House's estimate, the Penn Wharton Budget Model estimated.

The school explained that the sizable difference in headline cost projections is thanks to a disagreement over how much the plan's tax credits, as well as the universal pre-K and free community college provisions, would require.

Meanwhile, the study said that Biden's proposed revenue-raising procedures would fail to drum up the funds to cover the cost of the expansive stimulus. Wharton said that the totality of current revenue-generating proposals to help pay for the bill would fall short at $1.3 trillion.

The study broke down how much each of Biden's revenue-raising proposals would add to baseline revenues over a 10-year period:

Additional funding proposed for the Internal Revenue Service to enhance its ability to audit and crack down on tax evaders would generate an additional $480 billion.

Raising the top rate on ordinary income to 39.6% would add $111 billion.

Taxing unrealized gains above $1 million at death, taxing long-term capital gains and preferred dividends at ordinary rates for filers making more than $1 million and taxing carried interest at ordinary rates would collectively raise $376 billion.

The Wharton study found that the American Families Plan would increase government debt by almost 5% by 2050 and decrease GDP by 0.4%, as the effects from larger debt on the economy outweigh the productivity gains associated with the new spending programs.

The White House declined to comment, but referred CNBC to a study published Monday by Moody's Analytics and economist Mark Zandi.

Zandi, who advised progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during her presidential campaign, wrote for Moody's that while the Families plan near-term impacts are small, it provides "meaningful longer-term economic benefits" as more Americans return to work and attain higher levels of education.

There are a number of differences between the Wharton study and Zandi's, including how far each looks into the future to estimate how the Biden plan would affect the U.S. economy. Zandi focuses his report to the next 10 years, whereas the Wharton report attempts to gauge how continued spending would influence economic growth in the long term.

While Zandi touts the benefits of an economy unfettered by the bonds of child care and the potential to bring more women back into labor force, Wharton argues that spending on education, child care and paid increases government debt up 11.6% in 2050 and becomes a net drag on GDP.

While Wharton found that better tax compliance measures would generate an additional $480 billion over ten years, Zandi puts that number around $700 billion.