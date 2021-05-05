Bill and Melinda Gates apparently had no prenup. Here's why you should consider one, ultra-wealthy or not

Bill and Melinda Gates Frederic Stevens | Getty Images

Sure, you likely have nowhere near the wealth held by divorcing couple Bill and Melinda Gates. Yet when it comes to protecting your assets ahead of marriage, that doesn't particularly matter, experts say. If you plan to wed, it may be worth determining how you and your spouse would each protect your assets and financial interests in case you end up going your separate ways. "Anyone who has significant assets — which is in the eye of the beholder — that they either earned or inherited, and would want protected in the event of divorce, should consider a premarital agreement," said Gary Altman, founder and principal attorney of estate-planning law firm Altman & Associates.

The Gates, worth an estimated $130.3 billion and splitting after 27 years of marriage, apparently had no prenuptial contract — a so-called "prenup" — in place. Instead, a separation agreement — aka a postnuptial agreement — is guiding how their assets will be divided, according to published reports. Most soon-to-be newlyweds likely don't envision divorce in their future and therefore may think an agreement is unnecessary. Yet if the unanticipated event happens — whether soon or decades down the road — trying to agree on who gets what could be challenging at best and devastating at worst. "It's about the idea of protection," said certified financial planner Heather Comella, lead planner with financial wellness site Origin. "Think about if you'd need these assets to survive if your marriage were to fall apart." Comella said if you have children when you enter the marriage, you also need to consider how much you'd need to support them over time, as well.

A prenup also could specify whether or not there would be spousal support — aka alimony — if there is a divorce or breakup, said CFP Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial in New York. "We've also seen couples … protect themselves from each other's debt issues or past run-ins with addiction," Francis said. Additionally, if you expect a large inheritance down the line, you may want a prenup to ensure those assets are not factored into the divorce equation at all, Francis said. "The goal of a good prenup should be the facilitation of an honest discussion on finances, kids, future goals, and the financial consequences of the marriage ending," she added.