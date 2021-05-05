CNBC Pro

Here are Credit Suisse's top new stock ideas for May

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
Exercise equipment and apparel for sale at the Peloton Interactive Inc. showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Credit Suisse is out with its latest "top picks" list, which highlights the firm's most preferred outperform-rated names across sectors.

The firm bills the list as a "one-stop shop" for the brokerage's best ideas. Each analyst gives their top pick with a six- to 12-month timeframe in mind.

Chipotle, Advance Auto Parts, American Express and Teladoc Health are among the names on the list.

There are also three new No. 1 outperform ideas. Here are the names, and the firm's target on each stock:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Dell, Dave & Buster's, Nvidia & more
Michael Bloom2 hours ago
CNBC ProRising oil prices and potential buybacks make ConocoPhillips a buy, Bank of America says
Jesse Pound4 hours ago
CNBC ProBaird initiates Nvidia at overweight, says stock can rise nearly 40%
Jesse Pound4 hours ago
Read More