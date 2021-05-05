Here are Credit Suisse's top new stock ideas for May

Exercise equipment and apparel for sale at the Peloton Interactive Inc. showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Credit Suisse is out with its latest "top picks" list, which highlights the firm's most preferred outperform-rated names across sectors.

The firm bills the list as a "one-stop shop" for the brokerage's best ideas. Each analyst gives their top pick with a six- to 12-month timeframe in mind.

Chipotle, Advance Auto Parts, American Express and Teladoc Health are among the names on the list.

There are also three new No. 1 outperform ideas. Here are the names, and the firm's target on each stock: