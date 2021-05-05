DeepMind extends hunt for the world’s best A.I. researchers to Toronto

LONDON – DeepMind, the London-based artificial intelligence lab acquired by Google in 2014, has extended its hunt for the world's best AI researchers to Toronto, Canada.

The company posted a job ad for a research scientist in Toronto on its website last week and confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday that it plans to build a small team in the city.

DeepMind said that it already has a member of its team working out of a Google office in Toronto.

It did not specify who the worker is but James Martens, a senior research scientist who has been with the company for almost five years, has his location listed as Toronto on LinkedIn. He also attended university in Canada and worked there for several years before joining DeepMind.

DeepMind, which also has offices in Montreal and Edmonton, employs 51 people across the country, according to LinkedIn.

When it comes to AI research, Canada is widely regarded as one of the top countries in the world, along with the U.S., China, and the U.K.

Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio — two of the three so-called "godfathers of AI" — are both based in Canada, with Hinton in Toronto and Bengio in Montreal. Both have strong connections to the local universities.