Fauci says studies show people who have had Covid and get vaccinated may have more protection against variants

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House press briefing, at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

People who have had Covid-19 and later got vaccinated may have more protection against highly contagious variants, White House chief medical officer Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Fauci cited a study published in late April that found that after one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, people with prior coronavirus infections had better immune responses against B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, the variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa, compared with those who hadn't had Covid.

He cited an additional study, which was published online and not yet peer-reviewed, that found people with prior infections who were later boosted with two doses of an mRNA vaccine had "increased protection" protection against variants.

The studies provide more evidence on the benefits of getting vaccinated, Fauci said.

"Vaccines are highly efficacious," Fauci said during a White House Covid briefing. "They are better than the response you get from natural infection."