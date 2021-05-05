CDC projects a surge in U.S. Covid cases through May due to variants before vaccinations drive a 'sharp decline'

Medical workers wheel a patient into the emergency room at Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, United States, March 8, 2021.

Covid-19 cases will likely surge again in the U.S. as the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant takes hold across the country, peaking in May before sharply declining by July, according to new data released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rise in Covid cases is expected as states relax pandemic prevention strategies for businesses, large-scale gatherings and schools and the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K., spreads more rapidly throughout the country, the CDC said in the report.

The agency projected the trajectory of the pandemic based on four different scenarios of vaccination rates and state reopenings. While the case numbers differed in each scenario, the general direction of the outbreak remained mostly the same in all four forecasts with cases surging in May before falling in July.

While Covid cases are expected to increase this month, hospitalizations and deaths will likely remain low nationally, the U.S. agency said, with cases expected to plummet by July as more Americans get vaccinated against the virus.

High vaccination coverage and compliance with pandemic safety measures "are essential to control COVID-19 and prevent surges in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming months," federal health officials wrote in the report.