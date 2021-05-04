Biden's new Covid vaccination goal is for 70% of adults to have at least one shot by July 4

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his administration's latest goals in the fight against the coronavirus: getting 70% of U.S. adults to receive at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and having 160 million adults fully vaccinated, by July 4.

The new vaccination targets came two months out from Independence Day, a date the White House hopes will mark a turning point in the pandemic.

"If we succeed in this effort," Biden said at the White House, "then Americans will have taken a serious step toward a return to normal."

In a background call with reporters earlier Tuesday, senior administration officials also said the administration will change the way it allocates vaccines to states. Covid vaccines that go unused or unwanted by some states will be redistributed to others, officials said.

In order to administer tens of millions more inoculations in the next 61 days, the president will take additional steps to encourage more people to get vaccinated and make it easier for them to do so, officials said.

Biden will direct thousands of local pharmacies to provide walk-in vaccinations to people without appointments, an official said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will also support pop-up and mobile clinics, which are aimed at individuals who may otherwise have trouble reaching vaccination sites.