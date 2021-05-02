Gottlieb says U.S. Covid decline will accelerate, calls vaccination campaign 'monumental achievement'

Signs and age groups are shown for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at a vaccination center as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chula Vista, California, U.S., April 15, 2021.

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottleib on Sunday said that a precipitous drop in new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. was likely to continue, predicting a "relatively quiet summer when it comes to coronavirus spread."

"Look, the situation in the U.S. continues to improve, and I think in the coming weeks we are going to see an acceleration in the decline in cases," Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

The physician credited the mass vaccination campaign that got underway under President Donald Trump and has been continued under President Joe Biden for the country's ability to rein in the spread of the disease.

"This has been a monumental achievement — rolling out this vaccine, getting that many Americans vaccinated — and it's going to continue," Gottlieb said. "We'll continue to chip away at it. The rate of vaccination is going to slow in the coming weeks. But we'll continue to pick up more people as we get into the summer."

To date, more than 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or nearly a third of the population. About 146 million people, or 44% of the population, has received at least one dose.

The rate of vaccine administration has declined somewhat in recent weeks after rising for months, now that most of the individuals who were most eager to receive a shot have gotten one.

As more Americans have received vaccines, Covid-19 cases have dropped sharply. As of Saturday, the 7-day average of daily new cases fell to under 50,000, down 17% from a week prior. Hospitalizations and deaths from the disease are also falling.

To get a sense of what may be coming around the corner for the U.S., Gottlieb said it could be helpful to look at heavily vaccinated San Francisco.

"About 71% of people in San Francisco have had at least one dose of the vaccine, 47% have been fully vaccinated. They are recording about 20 cases a day. They have about 20 people who have been hospitalized," Gottlieb said.

"They've dramatically reduced Covid in that city, and it's largely the result of vaccination," he added.

Using financial terms, Gottlieb suggested that the gains from vaccination were "locked in" and "pretty sustainable."

"We are entering warm months, when this is going to create a backstop against the spread of the coronavirus, and so we are locking in these gains," Gottlieb said.

Even as the health situation appears on the cusp of normality in the U.S., it is worsening in other countries with fewer resources. In India, new daily cases surpassed 400,000 on Saturday, a record.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion Inc. and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."