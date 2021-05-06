A Roth IRA could help you buy a home. Here's what to know

urbazon | E+ | Getty Images

Basic Roth rules

Roth IRA contributions are made after-tax. This means you can withdraw that money at any time without penalty. The 2021 contribution limit is $6,000 ($7,000 for individuals age 50 or older). However, to make contributions at all, your modified adjusted gross income can't be above a set amount. To contribute the maximum, the income cap is $125,000 if your tax filing status is single, and $198,000 for married couples who file jointly. Above those income amounts, the contribution limit is reduced until completely phasing out at income of $140,000 for single tax filers and $208,000 for joint filers.

While those contributions are yours whenever you want them, the same can't be said for any growth in the account. Unless you meet an exclusion — such as reaching age 59½ and having owned a Roth IRA for at least five years — withdrawing earnings will generate taxes and a 10% penalty. For qualified first-time home purchases, that 10% penalty is waived. However, to avoid taxes on the earnings, you must have held the Roth IRA for at least five years (with some exceptions related to the timing of contributions). For Roth conversions — that is, money moved to a Roth IRA from another retirement account — you generally must sit on it for five years if you're under age 59½ to avoid the 10% penalty on any withdrawals (unless you meet the first-time-home-buyer exclusion).

The nitty gritty

The exclusion is for first-time home buyers or people who haven't owned a house as a primary residence in at least two years. The buyer can be you, your spouse or one of your family members. The withdrawal also must be used within 120 days of the distribution and be used to pay for expenses related directly to the home purchase, such as a down payment or other closing costs. And, the $10,000 earnings exclusion is a lifetime limit.

As long as we can meet the five-year rule, they can use all contributions plus up to $10,000 of gain, free of tax and penalty. Daniel Galli Principal of Daniel J. Galli & Associates

Be aware that traditional IRAs also come with the penalty-free exclusion for qualified home purchases. However, the $10,000 limit is applied to the entire withdrawal, said certified financial planner and CPA Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer Buckingham Wealth Partners in Long Island, New York. And, you'd generally pay taxes on the money.

Setting up a Roth IRA for a home purchase

The flexibility of a Roth might make it a good place to save up to buy a house down the road, some advisors say. "We've long suggested that young people use a Roth IRA to save the considerable amount needed for a first-time home purchase," said CFP Daniel Galli, principal of Daniel J. Galli & Associates in Norwell, Massachusetts. "As long as we can meet the five-year rule, they can use all contributions plus up to $10,000 of gain, free of tax and penalty," Galli said. However, he said that he has recommended this strategy to young workers who also are saving for retirement through a 401(k) plan at work.

Additionally, Galli said, there can be risk involved, depending on how aggressively you invest the money in the Roth IRA. "This strategy requires some market risk in order to enjoy some gains, but the rewards can balance that," Galli said. If you do go this route, the amount of risk you should take on in your portfolio depends partly on how long until you need the money, said Levine at Buckingham Wealth Partners. If you're planning for something 10 years out, he said, you could start out aggressively invested in stocks and gradually reduce your exposure. "You might want to make it more conservative over time," Levine said.

Using existing Roth money