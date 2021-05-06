Asia-Pacific markets set to open mixed as investors look ahead to U.S. jobs report due this week

In this article .AXJO

.HSI

Signage outside the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed Thursday as investors look ahead to the U.S. jobs report due later this week that may provide clues about how long the Fed will stay on hold. Futures tied to Australia's ASX 200 were up 0.07% at 7,072, a touch lower than the benchmark index's last close at 7,095.80. Japanese markets are set to trade for the first time this week after being closed for public holidays. Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly higher open for the market at the top of the hour. Thursday's session in Asia-Pacific follows a mixed finish overnight on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a new all-time closing high.

The U.S. jobs report — one of the most influential economic reports in global financial markets — for April is due on Friday and economists say payrolls could easily reach 1 million after 916,000 jobs were added in March. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday that, as the jobs picture in the U.S. continues to improve, there needs to be considerable progress before the central bank will feel comfortable enough to pull back on all of the help it has provided since the Covid-19 pandemic cut short the longest expansion in U.S. history. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week said that interest rates may have to rise to keep a lid on the burgeoning growth of the U.S. economy brought on in part by trillions of dollars in government stimulus spending. She later tempered her comments somewhat on the need for higher rates. "Despite constant reassurances from Yellen and an array of Fed officials that the coming increase in inflation will prove 'transitory' ... markets are evidently a bit more worried," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note. "Options prices indicate that the market (sees) a greater than one-in-three chance than US CPI could average more than 3% over the coming five years," he said, adding that strong commodity prices have also helped to lift inflation expectations.

Currencies and oil