Clarida says the Fed is 'a long way from our goals' and tightening policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC on Wednesday that he thinks the central bank should keep its ultra-loose policy in place even as the U.S. economy storms back from its pandemic-era tumble.

In a "Closing Bell" interview, Clarida said he expects the economy to grow close to 7% for the full year, which would be the fastest pace since 1984.

He added that the jobs picture continues to improve, but still needs to progress considerably before the Fed will feel comfortable pulling back on all of the help it has provided since Covid-19 ended the longest expansion in U.S. history.

"We're still a long way from our goals, and in our new framework, we want to see actual progress and not just forecast progress," Clarida said.

Last year, as the economy was held back due to efforts to combat the virus, the Fed adopted a new strategy in which it won't raise interest rates in reaction to a tightening labor market. Instead, the Fed said it will allow inflation to run somewhat hot as long as the longer-run average is around its 2% goal.

That has had substantial ramifications for policy as the Fed has continued to keep short-term borrowing rates near zero and is buying at least $120 billion of bonds each month. Clarida and his fellow officials have indicated that policy won't change under the current conditions, even if inflation heats up as expected in the coming months.

"As we go into next year and beyond, if there are unforeseen, persistent upward pressures on prices that would move inflation to a level inconsistent with our mandate, we would use our tools to bring it down," he said. "We don't see overheating as our baseline. Of course, in any outlook there's risks."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who chaired the Fed from 2014-18, suggested Tuesday that somewhat higher rates might be in order to keep the economy from overheating. Treasury officials rarely offer views on rates, so the comments drew notice in the financial markets.