LIVE UPDATES
Fed rate decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference — live updates & analysis
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak with and answer questions from reporters at 2:30 p.m. ET, after the central bank releases its latest decision on monetary policy at 2 p.m.
The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates and the pace of asset purchases unchanged, but the central bank may acknowledge an uptick in inflation pressures as the U.S. economy recovers.
Fed holds interest rates near zero, sees faster growth and higher inflation
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided not to curb its easy-money policy despite an economy that it acknowledged is regaining steam.
As expected, the U.S. central bank decided to keep short-term interest rates anchored near zero as it buys at least $120 billion of bonds each month.
Despite noting the economic strength as well as inflation that is on the rise, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee unanimously decided to make no changes in its approach. The post-meeting statement noted that efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have helped boost the economy, though more needs to be done.
"Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened," the committee said.
"The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement," it added. "Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses."
— Jeff Cox
Fed expected to leave rates unchanged, hint at economic revival
Federal Reserve officials are not expected to take any action as their regularly scheduled meeting wraps up on Wednesday. Nonetheless some market participants think some members of the Federal Open Market Committee may mention signs of positive economic trajectory when the central bank releases its statement at 2 p.m. ET.
The Fed has now been operating in emergency mode for more than one year since officials slashed their benchmark overnight lending rate to zero in spring 2020 in response to the Covid-19 shutdown. It also instituted a series of programs to keep markets liquid and credit flowing.
But now, signs are suggesting the economy is storming back amid the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and between extremely simulative fiscal and monetary policy. First-quarter gross domestic product, which will be reported on Thursday, is expected to show the economy grew by 6.5%. Second-quarter growth could be closer to 10%.
— Patti Domm, Thomas Franck