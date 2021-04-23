The Fed is unlikely to hint at policy changes next week, even with a stronger economy

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh | Reuters

Federal Reserve officials next week are likely to paint a robust picture on the economy while simultaneously not even hinting at policy changes ahead. Investors increasingly have come to trust central bankers when they say that even with the economy running at its hottest pace in nearly 40 years, they won't start taking away policy accommodation until it's clear the recovery is on solid ground. "The economic outlook is fairly good, as long the Fed keeps its foot on the pedal," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "The market has finally accepted that they will." The Fed has kept short-term borrowing rates near zero since early in the Covid-19 pandemic, and has continued to buy at least $120 billion of bond-related assets each month. The asset purchases have pushed the central bank's balance sheet to nearly $8 trillion, or about double its level since the crisis began. Financial markets, though, have been leery that with economic data getting stronger by the day and inflationary pressures starting to build that the Fed could find itself pressured to start easing off the accelerator. "They're providing liquidity that's going to fuel an economic recovery," Frederick said. "The challenge is when they decided to pull back on that."

Positive outlook

Clues about when that date may arrive are unlikely to come when the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's monetary policymaking arm, concludes its two-day meeting Wednesday. Instead, the public is likely to get a statement that will "strike a more optimistic tone on the economic outlook" that "could prove to be the most positive the Fed has released in some time," wrote Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. Like many others on Wall Street, Hunter figures Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his cohorts to upgrade their view of the economy but stress that it remains some distance away from the "substantial further progress" benchmark the FOMC has set in its recent post-meeting statements.

Powell caught the market's attention recently when he told "60 Minutes" that the economy has reached an "inflection point" in the recovery. But he also continued to stress the continued strides the labor market needs to make to achieve full employment that is inclusive across income, racial and gender groups. Similarly, the Fed chair may want to be at least a little coy at his post-meeting news conference about the future policy arc, in particular about potential rate increases and pullbacks in the pace of asset purchases. "Powell said he would telegraph tapering. I think he will hold his cards close to the vest, wait until the last possible minute he could wait," said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory. "I doubt that telegraph is going to come this month, and furthermore I think the telegraph is going to come suddenly." There's an informal consensus on Wall Street that Powell likely will start talking about tapering this summer, with expectation of a gentle rollback in bond purchases by the end of the year. "They're going to want to taper for a while before they hike, and they're going to want to create a little flexibility," Graff said.

A possible tapering schedule