Amazon employee dies at Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, site of unionization drive

The Amazon fulfillment warehouse at the center of a unionization drive is seen on March 28, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama.

An Amazon employee died at the company's Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, the company confirmed to CNBC. The facility was the site of a unionization effort that took place earlier this year.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his loved ones during this difficult time," Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti told said in a statement.

Amazon declined to share further details about the situation, noting that it was a personal medical incident.

The worker died Thursday after collapsing at the facility, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news. The worker was taken to a hospital after being found in a bathroom of the warehouse, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Workers at the Bessemer warehouse, known as BHM1, voted against joining the RWDSU last month. Of the 3,215 ballots cast, 1,798 workers opposed the union and 738 voted in favor.

The RWDSU challenged the results of the election and filed objections with federal labor officials alleging Amazon illegally interfered with the union drive. Amazon denied that its conduct was improper.

On Friday, the National Labor Relations Board held a hearing on the objections. The hearing is slated to continue on Monday.