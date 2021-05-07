AMC CEO Adam Aron raved about its new investors who are at odds with Wall Street

In this article AMC

The AMC Empire 25 near Times Square is open as New York City's cinemas reopen for the first time in a year following the coronavirus shutdown, on March 5, 2021. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

To the world, Adam Aron is the CEO of AMC Entertainment, but to millions of the movie theater operator's investors, he's "Silverback." While AMC is still losing money, Aron was upbeat during Thursday's earnings call, thanking millions of Redditors and Robinhood traders who boosted the company's stock earlier this year. AMC said it had 3.2 million individual shareholders as of March 11, who own about 80% of the 450 million shares outstanding. Many of them were inspired by the r/wallstreetbets Reddit page to purchase the stock. The forum selected several companies that were being shorted by large hedge fund groups and decided to take action. On Jan. 27, AMC's stock exploded overnight, rising to under $20 a share from $5 the previous trading day. The surge allowed AMC to lighten its debt load by around $600 million. The stock currently trades above $9 a share. On Friday, shares were trading up about 6%. "These individual investors likely own a majority of our shares," Aron said during Thursday's call. "They own AMC. We work for them. I work for them." While AMC's new investors are rallying around the stock, Wall Street analysts are a bit more bearish when it comes to the company's performance. And while Aron has embraced them, the analysts are fending off harsh comments on Twitter and angry phone calls to their offices.

What Wall Street sees

At present, the average target price from those that cover the industry is $4.44, according to FactSet. Eric Handler, an analyst at MKM Partners, most recently set his price target for the stock at $1. The target is based on an analysis of the company's capital structure and its significant debt load of more than $5 billion. It also has $450 million in deferred rent payments. In order for AMC to justify its current stock price, its adjusted EBITDA would need to exceed its all-time high by 16%, Handler wrote in a note to investors. Or be 60% greater than his current estimate for 2022.

As its theaters reopen, revenue is starting to flow again. In the first quarter, AMC posted $148.3 million in revenue, down 84.2% from the same period a year ago. Its net loss shrunk to $567.2 million, or $1.42 per share in the quarter, from a loss of $2.18 billion, or $20.88 per share, a year earlier. The theater chain has been able to quickly raise capital in recent months, with Aron touting that AMC had ended the first quarter with $1 billion in liquidity, the most it's ever had in its 100-year history. With this cash in hand, AMC says it can stay afloat through 2022. There is increased optimism from analysts about the movie theater industry, particularly as vaccination rates increase and Covid cases decrease. However, many agree that it could take years for AMC to repay its debt and even longer until it is able to revisit its growth strategy. And then there is its new pool of investors.

Rise of the Apes